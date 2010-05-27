The Shortlist for May 28

By Jennifer Odell

Kristin Cavallari is amped to write a "tell-all" about her "Hills" cohorts and their producers as soon as the series gulps its last frenemy-filled, back-stabbing breath of air, which indicates that despite all those seasons, spin-offs and Heidi Montag tabloid covers, there is something left to "tell-all" about. Wait, does this mean everything on "The Hills" wasn't true?! (ITW)

Photos: Kristin Cavallari