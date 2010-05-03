The Shortlist

The Shortlist for May 4

Jude and Sienna at the Met gala / Janet Mayer / Splash News 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

After getting increasingly cozy on a recent trip to Los Angeles, former flames Sienna Miller and Jude Law stepped out for what sure looked like a date night at the Met Costume Gala in New York, marking the pair's first official appearance together since reconciliation rumors started swirling earlier this year. (PopEater)

Video: Celebs hit the Met Costume Gala

