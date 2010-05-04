The Shortlist for May 5

By Jennifer Odell

This week's more-surgery-for-Heidi story has a special Ryan Seacrest twist. Spencer says it's all Ryan's fault that Heidi wants to go up another bra size. Apparently, Ryan failed to shield his eyes, gasp in fear and protect nearby children when Heidi and her massive plastic chest sculptures entered his studio back in April. The nerve. (Life&Style)

Photos: Heidi Montag