The Shortlist for May 7

By Jennifer Odell

Taylor Swift, who moved to Nashville at 14, announced at Vince Gill's telethon to help victims of the Music City flood that she will is donate a whopping $500,000 to various organizations involved in the relief efforts. Find out more about how you can help here. (ET)

