The Shortlist for May 7
By Jennifer Odell
Taylor Swift, who moved to Nashville at 14, announced at Vince Gill's telethon to help victims of the Music City flood that she will is donate a whopping $500,000 to various organizations involved in the relief efforts. Find out more about how you can help here. (ET)
Photos: Taylor Swift
Video: Swift: Being on Times' list is 'mind blowing'
