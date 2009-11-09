The Shortlist for Nov. 10
By Michelle Lanz
Joel and Benji Madden stormed out of an Australian radio interview after they were shown the infamous picture of Britney's crotch. Understandable. Every time I see that picture a little part of me dies inside. (Allie Is Wired)
