The Shortlist for Nov. 12

By Michelle Lanz

Depending on whether or not you believe Britney Spears could possibly be a Satanist, it seems that someone has hacked into her Twitter account spewing comments like "I give myself to Lucifer every day for it to arrive as quickly as possible. Glory to Satan!" Hilarious. (Gossip Cop)

