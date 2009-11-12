The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Nov. 13

By Michelle Lanz

Emmy Rossum recently revealed that she and boyfriend Adam Duritz of the Counting Crows met through Twitter. So Adam Duritz can charm the pants off a pretty young actress in 140 characters or less? How does this guy do it? (People)

