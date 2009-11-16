The Shortlist for Nov. 17
By Michelle Lanz
Brooke Shields opens up about her struggle with postpartum depression, revealing that while off her meds, she almost drove her car into a wall with her baby in the car. We're so glad she didn't for many reasons, but also because now she can help other women with the same affliction. (Huffington Post)
