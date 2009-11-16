The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Nov. 17

By Michelle Lanz

Brooke Shields opens up about her struggle with postpartum depression, revealing that while off her meds, she almost drove her car into a wall with her baby in the car. We're so glad she didn't for many reasons, but also because now she can help other women with the same affliction. (Huffington Post)

