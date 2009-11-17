The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Nov. 18

Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP 1 / 9

By Michelle Lanz

One of Robert Pattinson's handlers at the Los Angeles "New Moon" premiere cut off Ryan Seacrest after the radio host questioned Rob about his relationship with Kristen Stewart. First Brangelina, now this? Man, 2009 must be the year of the Seacrest diss. (Kansas City Star)

Photos: Robert Pattinson

Up NextNew Dancers
Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP 1 / 9

By Michelle Lanz

One of Robert Pattinson's handlers at the Los Angeles "New Moon" premiere cut off Ryan Seacrest after the radio host questioned Rob about his relationship with Kristen Stewart. First Brangelina, now this? Man, 2009 must be the year of the Seacrest diss. (Kansas City Star)

Photos: Robert Pattinson

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries