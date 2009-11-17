The Shortlist for Nov. 18
By Michelle Lanz
One of Robert Pattinson's handlers at the Los Angeles "New Moon" premiere cut off Ryan Seacrest after the radio host questioned Rob about his relationship with Kristen Stewart. First Brangelina, now this? Man, 2009 must be the year of the Seacrest diss. (Kansas City Star)
By Michelle Lanz
One of Robert Pattinson's handlers at the Los Angeles "New Moon" premiere cut off Ryan Seacrest after the radio host questioned Rob about his relationship with Kristen Stewart. First Brangelina, now this? Man, 2009 must be the year of the Seacrest diss. (Kansas City Star)