The Shortlist for Nov. 20
By Michelle Lanz
TV personality Tila Tequila freaked people out when she performed a bizarre, ranting strip tease on her Ustream channel while waving a gun around. This lady is either desperate for attention or needs serious help, fast. (Starpulse)
By Michelle Lanz
TV personality Tila Tequila freaked people out when she performed a bizarre, ranting strip tease on her Ustream channel while waving a gun around. This lady is either desperate for attention or needs serious help, fast. (Starpulse)