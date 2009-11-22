The Shortlist for Nov. 23

By Michelle Lanz

Little Miley Cyrus celebrated her 17th birthday over the weekend with an 80's party where she was rumored to have dressed up like Julia Roberts' "Pretty Woman" character. Mom Tish surprised Miley with a special performance by rocker Constantine Maroulis and the cast of "Rock of Ages." Sure beats a pizza party and a sleepover! (NY Post)

