The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Nov. 23

Evan Agostini / Invision/AP 1 / 9

By Michelle Lanz

Little Miley Cyrus celebrated her 17th birthday over the weekend with an 80's party where she was rumored to have dressed up like Julia Roberts' "Pretty Woman" character. Mom Tish surprised Miley with a special performance by rocker Constantine Maroulis and the cast of "Rock of Ages." Sure beats a pizza party and a sleepover! (NY Post)

Photos: Miley Cyrus

Photos: See more pics of Miley throughout the years

Up NextOver!
Evan Agostini / Invision/AP 1 / 9

By Michelle Lanz

Little Miley Cyrus celebrated her 17th birthday over the weekend with an 80's party where she was rumored to have dressed up like Julia Roberts' "Pretty Woman" character. Mom Tish surprised Miley with a special performance by rocker Constantine Maroulis and the cast of "Rock of Ages." Sure beats a pizza party and a sleepover! (NY Post)

Photos: Miley Cyrus

Photos: See more pics of Miley throughout the years

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries