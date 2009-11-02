The Shortlist for Nov. 3
By Michelle Lanz
The U.S. Army issued an apology to Ryan Seacrest after it was revealed that his stalker is also a member of the Army Special Forces. Um, yeah, I'd want a bit more than an apology if I found out the person stalking me was trained for war. (TMZ)
