The Shortlist for Nov. 5
By Michelle Lanz
"Wholesome" former Miss California Carrie Prejean dropped her case against pageant officials when they revealed a sex tape starring the blonde was in their possession. Did she not learn anything from the whole Eric Dane/Rebecca Gayheart fiasco? (Celebitchy)
