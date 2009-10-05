The Shortlist for Oct. 6
By Michelle Lanz
Lady GaGa found some time to get inked twice while on tour in Japan. I don't know about you, but I think it would be more interesting to see her eat a submarine sandwich. I'm still not convinced that she's not a cyborg. (Pop Eater)
By Michelle Lanz
Lady GaGa found some time to get inked twice while on tour in Japan. I don't know about you, but I think it would be more interesting to see her eat a submarine sandwich. I'm still not convinced that she's not a cyborg. (Pop Eater)