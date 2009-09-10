The Shortlist for Sept. 10.
A possibly inebriated Kate Moss stormed out of the London GQ Awards when the host made an off-color, but quite harmless joke about her. Hey Kate, next time we want broken glass, and try to smack the camera as you walk by angrily. (Celebitchy)
