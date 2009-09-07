The Shortlist for Sept. 7
By Michelle Lanz
Jessica Simpson tore a curtain off the Holiday Inn Express and wore it down a catwalk in Paris. Ok, not really, but what is that thing? She looks like she's trying to play human sushi in a giant piece of black seaweed. (The Superficial)
