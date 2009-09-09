The Shortlist

The Shortlist for Sept. 9

By Michelle Lanz

George Clooney stirred up talk at the Venice film fest when he joked about marrying "The Men Who Stare at Goats" director Grant Heslov. Georgie, honey, please don't joke about being gay. It ruins my vision of our future wedding plans. (People)

