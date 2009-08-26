The Summer's 10 Biggest Breakout Stars

By Melissa Hunter

The summer movie season came with a few surprises this year. As New York Times writer Brooks Barnes recently noted, nearly all of the big-budget, A-list films disappointed both critically-speaking and at the box office. Meanwhile, movies starring lesser-knowns (or complete unknowns) scored big. Might studios have to start *gasp!* taking risks with the talent they cast? Might this be the end of huge stars' multimillion dollar paychecks? Well, before you start sending Julia Roberts charitable donations, let's take a look at some of the new stars who came outta nowhere this summer and picked up the A-lister slack.

10. Christopher Johnson

CJ here is a perfect example. This scaly, freaky-tall, prawn-ish looking guy was the surprise hero in "District 9." Where did they find this creature? First he was this random nobody prawn and now he's the biggest extraterrestrial star out there. So commanding. So exotic. And his son, Little CJ? He's cuter than WALL-E, if you ask me. I spy a new royal Hollywood family in the works.