The Top 10 Stars Who Get By On Their Looks

By Molly Sullivan

In a time when you can become famous just for having a litter of babies, you may think it's only everyday people who are finding fame for no reason. But some of our favorite stars are so good looking that we don't even notice their talent. We've found the top 10 celebs guilty of being just pretty faces.

10. Jessica Biel

No one quite believed she was as goody-goody as her character in "7th Heaven," especially once she posed semi-nude for Gear magazine. After that, it became a bit tricky to see her as anything other than that not-so-innocent ex-minister's daughter, especially when the films that followed were "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" remake and "I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry," the latter in which her lingerie-clad bod was splashed all over the trailer. So while she does have some acting skills, she's more well-known for her athletic body, a bit of a booty, and a certain boyfriend.