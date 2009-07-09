The Top 12 Celebrity Oversharers

By Melissa Hunter

Whether it be for the press, to land a role, or because they lack any shred of self-awareness, there are certain celebrities who have a habitual tendency to give too much information. And with the dawn of the Twitter era, stars have an open forum to do so now more than ever, without any publicist or copy editor getting in the way of their giving us this good ol' TMI.

12. Angelina Jolie:

The OG Oversharer is the one and only Angelina Jolie. Long before the Brangelina years, she got hitched to Billy Bob and they started expressing their love through, you know, tattoos, vials of blood and grave plots. She also infamously, er, overshared her love for her brother at the Oscars in 2000. While she's cleaned up her act, and her public quotations mainly involve speaking about charitable causes, we kind of miss the days of Angelina sound bites like,"You're young, you're drunk, you're in bed, you have knives; s--t happens..." Wait, what kind of s--t? OK, that was both too much and too little information simultaneously. Nailed it. Hope these other celebs are taking notes.