Top 12 Celebs Who Could Use a Fresh Start

By Dana Flax

Luxury vehicles, expensive couture, personal umbrella holders: Who needs all of that? Our holiday gift to you, 2009's most used and abused celebs, is a good old-fashioned do-over. Click through to see which 12 stars we think could use a blank slate in 2010.

12. Jennifer Aniston

The Problem: Sucked into a vortex in which her life imitates art (if "art" means hackneyed rom coms about the girl who always falls in love with the "wrong guy").

The Low Point: Dumped by John Mayer (for the second time) after taking him as her date to the raddest party of the year.

Recommended Remedy: Date someone ... nice? We hear Jake Gyllenhaal is available.