The Top 12 Creepiest Kids in Hollywood
By Melissa Hunter
Tomorrow marks the release of "The Orphan," the tale of a family who adopts a child who turns out to be evil. Evil, I tells ya! Now we don't know exactly what's "wrong" with Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) -- whether she's possessed by a demon, a witch, or is the devil incarnate -- but we do know it teaches us a valuable lesson: Never adopt without a background check.
While the vampire fad has dominated the horror scene as of late, there is one thing we can always count on: Hollywood's fear of children. "The Orphan" follows in the age-old tradition of making movies about super-creepy kiddos, but where do they go after their demon child debut? Wonderwall nominates the Top 12 creepiest kids and investigates their extended bios.
