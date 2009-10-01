The Top 12 Worst Celebrity Tattoo Ideas

By Dana Flax

As the following stars can attest, the coming-of-age course in Hollywood pretty much requires you to emblazon some completely inane thing on your skin for the rest of eternity. But who has the absolute worst celebrity tattoos? Let's needle through (zing!) the worst tat-spiration borne in the seedy shops of the Sunset Strip.

12. Amy Winehouse's gas-station-attendant-style chest tattoo tribute to onetime husband Blake Fielder-Civil displays her true tendencies toward commitment and greasy fingers.