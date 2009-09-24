Sexy Silver Foxes In Showbiz: A Field Guide

By Dana Flax and Alex Blagg

Lovely older ladies who are still on the prowl for younger men, now commonly referred to as "cougars," have been given a whole TV town (that is apparently ruled by Courteney Cox). But what about the mature love predators of the male variety who are still on the prowl in the hills and prairies of Hollywood? Join us, if you will, on our hunt to find and identify the sexiest silver foxes in showbiz.

George Clooney, The Suave Silver Fox

Why He's Foxy: Clooney's transformation from Jackie's meh boyfriend on "Roseanne" to a smoldering leading man with smoking hot hair, smooth-as-silk attitude, and a real way with the ladies.

Natural Habitat: Italy, boats, boats in Italy.

Favored Prey: Spry young beauties, particularly of the cocktail waitress persuasion.