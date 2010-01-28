The Ultimate Ladies of the Night

By Melissa Hunter

Twenty years ago, a little romantic comedy called "Pretty Woman" was released, and with it, the ultimate hooker with a heart of gold was born. But Julia wasn't the only actress to hit the big time with a streetwalker role.

In fact, many women took home Oscars for their portrayals. Something about combining the themes of subjugation and sexual manipulation of women with super hot chicks seems to be appealing. But of the droves of hookers in pop culture, only 12 can make our tawdry list. Click through to see which make-believe trollops made the cut.

On Elle: Photo gallery - "Pretty Woman" turns 20