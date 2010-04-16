The Week in Celeb-BING for April 16

By Michelle Lanz

If you're a bit behind on your celebrity gossip this week, have no fear! Wonderwall is here to get you up to speed before the weekend. Click through for a roundup of some of the most-searched headlines of the week.

Jen Aniston Confirms Plans For Perfume Line

After months of talk about whether or not Jennifer Aniston was working on a perfume line, the 41-year-old actress confirmed plans to launch her first fragrance, Lolavie. So now those of you used to worshiping Jen's mane can smell like her too!