The Week in Celeb-BING for April 2

By Michelle Lanz

Overwhelmed by all the celeb craziness that occurred this week? No worries, Wonderwall's got you covered. Click through to read about Justin Bieber's interview gaffe and more of the most-searched stories of the week.

Bieber Didn't Know Alexander McQueen Died

Justin Bieber referred to his favorite designer, Alexander McQueen, in the present tense during a recent Time interview. Turns out the 16-year-old pop phenom had no clue that his favorite designer McQueen died and actually found out during the interview. While we kind of have to cut J. Biebs some slack on this one (I mean, he's just a kid), it still seems impossible that a fan of McQueen wouldn't have heard about his untimely (and highly publicized) death.