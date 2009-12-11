The Week in Celeb-BING for Dec. 11

By Michelle Lanz

What celeb stories got the Interwebs all abuzz this week? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can have the most updated info when you're talkin' gossip this weekend.

Sandra and Jesse get custody of Sunny

Actress Sandra Bullock and her beefcake hubby Jesse James won custody of James' 5-year-old daughter Sunny. Not that surprising when you consider mama Janine Lindemulder is a porn star who was released from the slammer on tax evasion charges. Alas, it's all about compromise, and little Sunny will be spending Christmas with mom this year.