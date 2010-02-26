The Week in Celeb-BING for Feb. 26

By Michelle Lanz

Overwhelmed by all the celeb craziness that occurred this week? No worries, Wonderwall's got you covered. Check out a roundup of the top celeb searches of the week (complete with handy-dandy links), and you'll have plenty to talk about at Friday happy hour.

Hilton's Racy Beer Commercial Too Hot For Brazil

A women's group in Brazil is trying to ban Paris Hilton's new beer commercial because of its overtly sensual nature. The ad features the socialite in a short black dress posing while rubbing a can of beer over herself. Apparently the South American country's regulators ban beer commercials from treating women as sexual objects. In other words, the complete opposite of almost every beer commercial produced in America. Sigh.