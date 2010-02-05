The Week in Celeb-BING for Feb. 5
By Dana Flax
Overwhelmed by all the celeb craziness that occurred this week? No worries, Wonderwall's got you covered. Check out a roundup of the top celeb searches of the week (complete with handy-dandy links), and you'll have plenty to talk about at Friday happy hour.
Kerr Defends Easily-Distracted Banker
After a Aussie banker was caught looking at scandalous pictures of Miranda Kerr on live TV, the Australian model defended the bloke, saying she'd sign a petition to save his job. Guess being objectified is kind of the name of her game.
