The Week in Celeb-BING for Jan. 15

By Michelle Lanz

Are you a little behind on the latest news in the alternate celebuverse? Have no fear! We're here to give you a list of the latest and a search query to boot, so you can talk goss with the best of them all weekend.

Heidi's Plastic Surgery Bonanza

It's no surprise that "Superficial" former "Hills" star Heidi Montag has had some work done. But search engines were on fire after the platinum blond 23-year-old admitted to People magazine that she had 10 surgeries in one day. Of course, like the devoted husband he is, Spencer Pratt sits by as his wife's body is marked for battle. Call me crazy, but I'm starting to feel sorry for Heidi. Oh, never mind, that's just nausea.