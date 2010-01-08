The Week in Celeb-BING for Jan. 8
By Michelle Lanz
So, what were the biggest stories in the parallel celebuverse this first week of the new decade? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can have the most updated info when you're talkin' gossip this weekend.
Talk show host/plastic surgery disaster Joan Rivers was booted off a U.S.-bound flight from Costa Rica for having a suspicious passport. Suspicious because her passport reads Joan Rosenberg aka Joan Rivers, the former being her late-husband's last name. The poor Manolo-clad 76-year-old had to take a 6.5-hour car ride to another Costa Rican airport because she had no credit card and only $100 cash. With her story streaming through search engines this week, one thing for sure is that the airline picked the wrong old lady to screw over.
