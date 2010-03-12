The Week in Celeb-BING for March 12

By Michelle Lanz

Lots of news this week from the tragic loss of Corey Haim to the debut of Lady GaGa's crazy new video. Click through to read more about GaGa's Tarantino-tastic new vid, plus more of the most-searched stories of the week.

GaGa debuts new video for "Telephone"

Finally! The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived: The debut of Lady GaGa and Beyonce's Tarantino-esque nearly 10-minutes-long new video. The vid starts with a near-naked GaGa being thrown in the slammer. But soon Beyonce shows up to break her out and the two heavily painted ladies go on a killing spree become outlaws like a cross between "Bonnie & Clyde" and "Thelma & Louise." To our pleasant surprise, there's even an appearance by the iconic truck from Tarantino's "Kill Bill." The rest is "To Be Continued..."