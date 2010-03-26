The Week in Celeb-BING for March 26

By Dana Flax

Overwhelmed by all the celeb craziness that occurred this week? No worries, Wonderwall's got you covered. Check out a roundup of the top celeb searches of the week (complete with handy-dandy links), and you'll have plenty to talk about at Friday happy hour.

'Twilight' vamp immortalized (heh) in wax

Edward Cullen makes history! Robert Pattinson met his Madame (Tussaud) on Thursday, with his likeness debuting at the famed New York wax museum, which directly coincided with the historic first case of human-on-wax sexual harassment.

