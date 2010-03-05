The Week in Celeb-BING for March 5

By Michelle Lanz

Are you as excited about the news that Conan O'Brien's gearing up for a live stage show? Click through to read more about his plans to take over the world, plus more of the most-searched stories of the week.

Conan Returning to the Stage?

Be still my heart! Word got out today that Conan O'Brien is planning a live tour after Ticketmaster prematurely posted a notice for an event starring the former "Tonight Show" host. According to Conan's rep, The Great Red Hope is supposed to officially announce tour dates next week on his Twitter page. He even decided to finally start following people, beginning with what he calls "Someone at random." Sarah Killen, you're a lucky girl, and don't you just love this new and improved free-agent Conan?