The Week in Celeb-BING for Nov. 13

By Michelle Lanz

What celeb stories got the Interwebs all a-buzz this week? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can have the most updated info when you're talkin' gossip this weekend.

Did Steven Tyler Quit Aerosmith?

Aerosmith lead guitarist Joe Perry lit a fire under the bum of a rumor that lead singer Steven Tyler was quitting the band. It all started with a comment Tyler made to Classic Rock magazine about focusing on "brand Tyler." But the rumor turned into an inferno when Perry told the Las Vegans Sun that: "Steven quit, as far as I can tell."

But fret not, Aerosmith fanatics. Tyler finally spoke out denying the rumors. So, where's the next hit, fellas?