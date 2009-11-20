The Week in Celeb-BING for Nov. 20

By Michelle Lanz

What celeb stories got the Interwebs all abuzz this week? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can have the most updated info when you're talkin' goss this weekend.

Conan gets tweet-slapped by Kirstie

Kirstie Alley does not take fat jokes sitting down. After Conan O'Brien made some off-color jokes about Kirstie's weight this week, she shot back on her Twitter page: "That guy acts like I bit his d--- off." Yikes. This only seemed to entice Conan as he continued to prod her with a Weight Watchers joke. Anything for a little ratings boost, I guess.