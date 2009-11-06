The Week in Celeb-BING for Nov. 6

By Michelle Lanz

What celeb stories got the Internet all in a tizzy this week? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can have the most updated info when you're talkin' goss this weekend.

Crazy Katy hosts the Euro MTV Music Awards

The Interwebs were abuzz with the name Katy Perry this week. The singer went through a whopping 12 outfit changes during her hosting gig at the European MTV Music Awards on Thursday. First down the red carpet in this gorgeous gown and later in booty shorts with the name "Rusty" across them. Rusty, of course, referring to Katy's man Russell Brand. Even when they're far away from each other they're adorable little gossip mongers.