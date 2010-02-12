The Week in Celeb-BINGs for Feb. 12

By Dana Flax

Overwhelmed by all the celeb craziness that occurred this week? No worries, Wonderwall's got you covered. Check out a roundup of the top celeb searches of the week (complete with handy-dandy links), and you'll have plenty to talk about at Friday happy hour.

Uchitel gets a spot on "Extra"

Notorious Tiger Woods paramour Rachel Uchitel was just so darn charming in her "Extra" interview this week, they decided to hire her on as a special correspondent. She'll be Senior Nightlife Bureau Chief, reporting mainly on the bare midriff beat.