The Week in Celeb Bings for Jan. 22

By Dana Flax

Are you a little behind on your celeb news this week? Well, Wonderwall's here to bring you up to speed with the following compilation of the most searched celeb items of the week.

Public Loves Michelle, Hates Chachi

After fierce Republican Scott Baio tweeted an unflattering picture of Michelle Obama, dissing her appearance, some Twitter users replied with death threats. Now, we're not advocating misogyny here, but if said tweeters ever watched "Scott Baio is 45 ... and Single," they probably would've known already that Chachi's not exactly the chivalrous kind.