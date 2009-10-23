Tila Tequila Twitterview

By Saryn Chorney

When we heard that the self-proclaimed "Queen of Twitter" Tila Tequila was celebrating her birthday (and publicizing her party, natch) this weekend, we knew this was our shot at a Twitterview with the pint-size triple-threat. The Web personality, reality TV star ("A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila") and rising pop star turns 28 on Oct. 24. She's planning to dance her pants off at the Exotic Erotic Ball, and Wonderwall got the exclusive deets. Click through for the transcript, then be sure to follow @officialTila and @WonderwallMSN for more tweetin' good times.