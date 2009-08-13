The 12 Greatest Celebrity Urban Legends

By Saryn Chorney

Our apologies in advance, Mr. Gere. You seem like a nice guy. But we've heard this persistent, pesky rumor over the years. You know the one ... about a certain dramatic rodent incident? Everybody knows the PETA-unfriendly -- and surely untrue tale, so we'll spare the sordid details. Instead, let's investigate the origins of 12 other similarly infamous urban legends involving famous people.