Top Earning Tweeters

By Melissa Hunter

Combine a captive audience of millions with the ability to plug a product and what do you get? The entertainment industry. And since the Twitter revolution, celebs have a new avenue to make some change off their shameless product promotion. According to the Daily Beast, 16 celebs make some serious cash in 140 characters or less ... and one of them isn't even real! Click through to see Twitter's heaviest hitters.

Moneymaker: Kim Kardashian aka @KimKardashian

Followers: 2,795,369

Tweet Value: $10,000 and up

Normally Plugs: QuickTrim; her Fit Into Your Jeans by Friday DVDs; Kim Kardashian (she pays herself millions per tweet, it's a fun little game for her)