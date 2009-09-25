Hot TV Docs

TV's Hottest Doctors of All Time

NBC / Promotional 1 / 10

by Sabrina Cognata

George Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross on "ER"

Dr. Ross is perhaps the dreamiest of doctors on this list, and maybe that's because it was the role that put George Clooney on the map. However, it's probably because of the super-romantic relationship he had with nurse Carol Hathaway (Julianna Margulies) that swept us off our feet.

Up NextWild Ride!
NBC / Promotional 1 / 10

by Sabrina Cognata

George Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross on "ER"

Dr. Ross is perhaps the dreamiest of doctors on this list, and maybe that's because it was the role that put George Clooney on the map. However, it's probably because of the super-romantic relationship he had with nurse Carol Hathaway (Julianna Margulies) that swept us off our feet.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries