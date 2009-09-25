TV's Hottest Doctors of All Time
by Sabrina Cognata
George Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross on "ER"
Dr. Ross is perhaps the dreamiest of doctors on this list, and maybe that's because it was the role that put George Clooney on the map. However, it's probably because of the super-romantic relationship he had with nurse Carol Hathaway (Julianna Margulies) that swept us off our feet.
