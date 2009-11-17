"Twilight: New Moon" premiere arrivals

By Michelle Lanz

Vampires, werewolves and thousands upon thousands of Twihards turned out Monday night for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Twilight Saga: New Moon." Some even camped out multiple nights just to secure a spot close enough to drool over Taylor Lautner's (smartly covered-up) six pack. So which celebs took a stroll down the red carpet? Click through to find out.

Actors Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart arrive at "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" premiere in Westwood, Calif.

