"Twilight: New Moon" premiere arrivals
By Michelle Lanz
Vampires, werewolves and thousands upon thousands of Twihards turned out Monday night for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Twilight Saga: New Moon." Some even camped out multiple nights just to secure a spot close enough to drool over Taylor Lautner's (smartly covered-up) six pack. So which celebs took a stroll down the red carpet? Click through to find out.
Actors Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart arrive at "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" premiere in Westwood, Calif.
