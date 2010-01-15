Twitterview: Aziz Ansari

By Melissa Hunter

Funny person Aziz Ansari took time out of his e-schedule to tweet with us about his upcoming Comedy Central special, his gig on "Parks and Recreation" and the ridiculous success of his alternate comedian persona Randy from "Funny People." Click through to read highlights from the Twitterview, then follow @WonderwallMSN and @azizansari for gossip and hilarity, respectively.

@WonderwallMSN: Heya @azizansari, you ready to be twitterviewed?

@azizansari: Yes, even though the term "Twitterviewed" is kind of gross.