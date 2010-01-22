Twitterview: Blake Lewis

By Michelle Lanz

Blake Lewis might have come in second place on "American Idol" Season 6, but he's still a winner in our book. Now he's a full-time musician, touring and recording with the best of them. He recently took some time out from promoting his album "Heartbreak on Vinyl" to tweet with us about making music, beatboxing, and his thoughts on all the "Idol" drama. Click through to read highlights from the Twitterview, then follow @WonderwallMSN and @BlakeLewis on Twitter for the latest news.

@WonderwallMSN: Hello @BlakeLewis! Are you ready to be twitterviewed?

@BlakeLewis: lets do this!!!!!!!!!!!! Booyakasha