Twitterview: Candace Cameron Bure

By Michelle Lanz

Most people know 34-year-old actress Candace Cameron Bure from her days as a child star on the hit show "Full House." It's been more than a decade since her TGIF days, and now little DJ Tanner is all grown up with a husband, three kids and a starring role in ABC Family's "Make It Or Break It," currently in its second season.

Click through to see what Candace has to say about balancing work and motherhood, being a child star and her favorite memories of "Full House," then make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @CandaceCBure on Twitter!

@WonderwallMSN: Alright Candace, are you ready for this Twitterview?

@CandaceCBure: I'm ready!