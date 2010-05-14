Twitterview: Common

By Michelle Lanz

Is there anything hip hop star and newly minted leading man Common can't do? Click through to see what the multi-talented (not to mention handsome) 38-year-old has to say about playing the romantic lead opposite Queen Latifah in "Just Wright," then make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @Common on Twitter!

@WonderwallMSN: Hey @Common, you ready to be Twitterviewed?

@Common: Hey Wonderwall! I am ready to go, check 1-2 1-2.