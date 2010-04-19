Twitterview: Mark Ballas

By Michelle Lanz

You've seen Mark Ballas cut a helluva rug on "Dancing With the Stars," but did you know he's also an accomplished musician and singer? The ultra-talented 23-year-old took some time to Twit-chat with Wonderwall about his music career, "Dancing," and what he does during his time off. Click through to read the whole conversation, then make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @OfficialMBallas on Twitter.

@WonderwallMSN: Alright, you ready to be Twitterviewed?

@OfficialMBallas: Ready let's go :)